WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tale of caution in the countdown to Christmas for anyone who still has some last-minute shopping to do.
Westfield Police are in the midst of a purse theft investigation that happened at the Wal-Mart in Westfield yesterday.
"Hold on tight to your belongings, because," stated local resident Migdalia Ocasio. "There is a Grinch out there trying to steal your Christmas."
Migdalia Ocasio tells Western Mass News that her daughter is the victim of a purse theft at the Wal-Mart in Westfield on the Saturday before Christmas.
"Unfortunately," Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us. "There are Grinches who are going up to the carriage and take stuff out of your purse."
"We saw a friend of mine," continued Ocasio. "My daughter came over to say hi, [and] she only left her cart for a second. They were looking at the fishes. I don't know how I got distracted. Then, when we were going to leave, she's like looking for her cart."
That's right.
A second is all it took for the most valued item in a cart to disappear.
While Westfield Police examine security footage at the store for a culprit, Migdalia says she hopes her story of a cart and bag gone missing serves as a lesson.
"It's much more prevalent this time of year, because," stated Wilk. "You have more people in the stores."
Mike Wilk with Chicopee Police says the people who snatch purses know what to look for, and, though more common this time of year, he adds that there are ways to keep it from happening to you.
"Keep the purse on you," continued Wilk. "Keep the purse zipped up."
The handles on a purse can be tied to the cart, and possibly slow down a potential thief, allowing you to get a glance of them.
You could also travel light, like Migdalia.
"I have my ID," says Ocasio. "My credit card in my pocket, because that's how I go shopping. I don't carry around purses."
Police also say that this time of year is ripe with car break-ins.
They're reminding everyone to keep your valuables hidden if you're going to leave them in the car.
It's also not a bad idea to double check that you've locked your car.
