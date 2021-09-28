SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by several state and city officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new state-of-the-art DeBerry-Homer Elementary School.
The new school will be able to bring modern amenities to students to better their education, replacing the current aging infrastructure.
"You don't have to have a Tajmahal to be able to teach our kids and give them great opportunities for positive careers, but you have to have heart and soul in a school," said Mayor Sarno.
This singular new school will replace and combine both schools Homer and DeBerry schools built in 1898 and 1951, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.