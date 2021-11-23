SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at Walsh Park in Springfield after the park underwent extensive renovations.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Sullivan were all in attendance.

Sarno told Western Mass News the park now features many amenities for people to enjoy.

"It's about quality of life and neighborhoods are very important to me and having another state-of-the-art park with inclusive playground area, the softball field, spray scape, which we're standing on right now, a picnic grove, a walking area, it's good for any and all here in the city of Springfield...It was nothing.  It was sinkholes and in terrible shape," Sarno explained.

More than $1.2 million in funding went towards renovating the park and that includes money from multiple grants.

