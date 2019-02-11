WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning new details into what led to a lockdown at Baystate Noble Hospital over the weekend.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that late Sunday morning, troopers responded to the Westfield hospital for a report of woman suffering from a stab wound.
The wound, according to investigators, was a result of a domestic incident at a home on Blandford Road in Chester.
The victim was transported to the hospital by her husband, who immediately fled the area.
"The incident caused Baystate Noble to put precautionary safety measures into place on Sunday," said Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
State troopers, along with the State Police K-9 unit and Air Wing, all converged on the area to search for the suspect.
"Tragically, the sought after suspect, as well as, the stabbing victim’s husband, Mr. Igor Kachur, 26, of Chester, Mass, was discovered today in Chester deceased," Leydon added.
Foul play is not suspected in Igor Kachur's death.
The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.
