BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews in Brimfield spent part of the day Monday out searching for a missing 54 year old man.
Crews were back out at Long Pond early Monday morning. It's now day three of the search both on land and in the later for missing 54 year old Eric Malerbi.
Malerbi was reported missing on Friday and one theory is that he may have fallen through the ice at Long Pond.
That is why they have been looking at this area to see if they can find him, but they are asking the public to contact them if they have seen him otherwise.
They have not released a photo of Malerbi yet, but we do know that he was last seen wearing a dark fleece jacket and blue jeans.
Investigators added that Malerbi frequents the Brimfield and Sturbridge areas.
Late Monday afternoon, police said that their search had concluded and noted that more information would be forthcoming from the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Brimfield Police at (413) 245-7222.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
