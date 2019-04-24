SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on the body found in Porter Lake in Springfield's Forest Park last weekend.
The Medical Examiner's office confirms that the man's body is identified as Andrew Pearson.
Western Mass News brought you the breaking details on Tuesday, when Pearson's family first confirmed the body found was their son.
Pearson had been missing since late January after leaving work at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.