LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow Fire officials tell Western Mass News that a body was pulled from the Connecticut River Friday afternoon.
Both the Agawam and Longmeadow Fire Departments confirmed they were called to the area of the Connecticut River around 4:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a body possibly floating in the Connecticut River.
Our crew on-scene witnessed rescue boats entering the water on West Road.
Western Mass News was the first to speak with Aniello Russo of Longmeadow who made that call to police.
He told us that he’s on spring break and was fishing when all of a sudden, he saw something with human-like features float by down the river and he said his gut was to immediately call police because he felt like something wasn't right and has never seen anything like it.
"Never seen before," Russo tells us. "I've done tournaments on this river, bass fishing, and there are a lot of things that float on this river, because it goes to the ocean, but I've never seen anything like that. That's what made me call. I was like, that's not right."
Shortly after Longmeadow Police found that body, Western Mass News reporter James Villalobos went to the home of Achim Bailey, the 23-year-old Springfield man that's been missing since January 13.
His parents tells us that investigators went to their home, and told them that the description of the body found matches that of their son.
Achim went missing on the night of January 13 after a night out at Samuel's at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
His phone was last pinged at about 3:00 a.m. the night he went missing by the South End Bridge, and was off ever since.
In the days and weeks to follow, his parents have worked with Western Mass News to ask the public to come forward with any tips and information on what may have happened to him the night he went missing.
For eleven days, they had no leads up until Achim's being found on January 25 right before a search party was set to begin.
That day, the Baileys tell Western Mass News that they were hopeful it would lead to their son's safe return, but they still had no answers.
That's why they put out a number of rewards, asking anyone with information to come forward, and more than two months after his disappearance, his bedroom was still just the way he left it.
Fast forward to Friday, a Longmeadow man was fishing along the Connecticut River.
"I went down there just to relax," continued Russo. "Just because I'm on Spring Break, and I saw what looked like a log floating down the river, and I took a second glance and it looked like it had some human features to it."
Russo immediately took action.
"I called the police right away just because," stated Russo. "I didn't want to not say anything in case. I didn't know."
We have not yet received official confirmation from authorities, but the Bailey family tells us they have been in contact with Longmeadow and Springfield detectives.
Tests are now being done to confirm whether or not the body found today was, in fact, Achim's.
Longmeadow fire crews were assisted by the Agawam Fire Department with spotters on that side of the river.
The West Springfield Fire Department also assisted with their boat.
The Mass. State Police and their crime lab were also on scene aiding in the investigation.
Western Mass News has been following this story exclusively and will continue to as more information becomes available.
