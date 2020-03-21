LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials released a statement today, March 21 confirming a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said that they will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and Governor Baker's order and have decided to close all town offices to the public, including Ludlow Town Hall.
They also said that essential employees only are available and to call or email departments by clicking here.
There is no word at this time the current condition of this resident or the identity of this person.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
