BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Monday, there were 5,752 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that almost 43,000 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 56 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Those eight new reported deaths include:
- Male, 60s, Middlesex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 60s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Suffolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Bristol county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Middlesex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 60s, Suffolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 173
- Berkshire Co. - 162
- Bristol Co. - 263
- Dukes & Nantucket Co. - 8
- Essex Co. - 653
- Franklin Co. - 49
- Hampden Co. - 255
- Hampshire Co. - 46
- Middlesex Co. - 1,141
- Norfolk Co. - 628
- Plymouth Co. - 380
- Suffolk Co. - 1,115
- Worcester Co. - 390
- Unknown - 489
Mass. DPH noted that 453 people needed hospitalization, 1,603 did not need to be hospitalized, and 3,696 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 122 people
- 20-29 : 953 people
- 30-39 : 1,031 people
- 40-49 : 948 people
- 50-59 : 1,088 people
- 60-69 : 802 people
- 70 or older : 801 people
- Unknown : 7 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.