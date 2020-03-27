BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, there were 3,240 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that more than 29,000 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 35 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Those 10 new reported deaths include:
- Male, 60s, Berkshire county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown
- Female, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Norfolk county, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown
- Female, 90s, Berkshire county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized
- Male, 60s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown
- Female, 90s, Franklin county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown
- Male, 80s, Middlesex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown
- Male, 90s, Barnstable county unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized
- Female, 90s, Bristol county, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 100
- Berkshire Co. - 105
- Bristol Co. - 129
- Dukes & Nantucket Co. - 4
- Essex Co. - 350
- Franklin Co. - 24
- Hampden Co. - 90
- Hampshire Co. - 20
- Middlesex Co. - 685
- Norfolk Co. - 393
- Plymouth Co. - 187
- Suffolk Co. - 631
- Worcester Co. - 219
- Unknown - 300
Mass. DPH noted that 288 people needed hospitalization, 999 did not need to be hospitalized, and 1,953 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following Monday:
- 19 or younger : 63 people
- 20-29 : 567 people
- 30-39 : 581 people
- 40-49 : 526 people
- 50-59 : 597 people
- 60-69 : 442 people
- 70 or older : 462 people
- Unknown : 2 people
Of those 2,417 total cases, the state broke down the exposures as follows:
- 99 - Biogen conference attendees and household contacts of those people
- 163 - Local transmission
- 93 - Travel-related
- 2,885 - Under investigation
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.