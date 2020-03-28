BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Saturday, there were 4,257 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that more than 35,049 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 44 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Those 9 new reported deaths include:
- Female, 60s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Suffolk county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Worcester county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown
- Male, 70s, Hampden county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Hampden county, preexisting conditions, not hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Norfolk county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown
- Female, 50s, Worcester county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized
- Female, 90s, Hampden county, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 133
- Berkshire Co. - 119
- Bristol Co. - 179
- Dukes & Nantucket Co. - 8
- Essex Co. - 472
- Franklin Co. - 39
- Hampden Co. - 183
- Hampshire Co. - 30
- Middlesex Co. - 842
- Norfolk Co. - 490
- Plymouth Co. - 272
- Suffolk Co. - 843
- Worcester Co. - 291
- Unknown - 356
Mass. DPH noted that 350 people needed hospitalization, 1,226 did not need to be hospitalized, and 2,681 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following Saturday:
- 19 or younger : 83 people
- 20-29 : 723 people
- 30-39 : 752 people
- 40-49 : 690 people
- 50-59 : 812 people
- 60-69 : 588 people
- 70 or older : 602 people
- Unknown : 7 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.