BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Thursday, there were 2,417 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
Of those total cases, 25 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Those 10 new reported deaths include:
- Male, 50s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Essex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Middlesex county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 70s, Middlesex county, preexisting condition, hospitalization status under investigation
- Male, 80s, Hampden county, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation
- Male, 90s, Suffolk county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Male, 80s, Worcester county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Norfolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation
- Male, 80s, Franklin County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalization status under investigation
- Female, 80s, Middlesex county, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 67
- Berkshire Co. - 73
- Bristol Co. - 90
- Dukes & Nantucket Co. - 3
- Essex Co. - 247
- Franklin Co. - 16
- Hampden Co. - 55
- Hampshire Co. - 17
- Middlesex Co. - 538
- Norfolk Co. - 292
- Plymouth Co. - 138
- Suffolk Co. - 448
- Worcester Co. - 166
- Unknown - 267
Mass. DPH noted that 219 people needed hospitalization, 366 did not need to be hospitalized, and 1,832 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following Monday:
- 19 or younger : 53 people
- 20-29 : 425 people
- 30-39 : 433 people
- 40-49 : 386 people
- 50-59 : 437 people
- 60-69 : 329 people
- 70 or older : 352 people
- Unknown : 2 people
Of those 2,417 total cases, the state broke down the exposures as follows:
- 99 - Biogen conference attendees and household contacts of those people
- 163 - Local transmission
- 93 - Travel-related
- 2,062 - Under investigation
