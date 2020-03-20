BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.

The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, there were 413 confirmed cases in the Bay State.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Barnstable Co. - 9

Berkshire Co. - 20

Bristol Co. - 6

Essex Co. - 29

Franklin Co. - 1

Hampden Co. - 3

Hampshire Co. - 2

Middlesex Co. - 144

Norfolk Co. - 64

Plymouth Co. - 11

Suffolk Co. - 86

Worcester Co. - 19

Unknown - 19

Mass. DPH noted that 58 people needed hospitalization, 199 did not need to be hospitalized, and 156 people are still under investigation.

The first death in the state, related to COVID-19, was also reported on Friday.

Of those 413 total cases, the state broke down the exposures as follows:

97 - Biogen conference attendees and household contacts of those people

63 - Local transmission

49 - Travel-related

204 - Under investigation

