Springfield city officials are offering an update on COVID-19 and how it is impacting city operations.

At a briefing Monday morning, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno launched right into the numbers of positive cases in the city and had a warning for residents in the city.

As of yesterday, Sarno said there are 45 confirmed Springfield cases of coronavirus.

The police department is now down 23 officers. Four have tested positive, but others are quarantining and awaiting their results.

The fire department had four firefighters quarantining.

Both Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris are advising city residents to not allow friends and family from New York to come and visit.

Caulton-Harris said she expects the number of cases in the city to grow

“It's important that we recognize that I believe, in Massachusetts, that we are at the tip of the iceberg. I believe we're going to see over the next week to 14 days, if not longer, these continue to rise,” Caulton-Harris added.

Sarno also noted today that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is helping to clean PEE for reuse. He is asking anyone and everyone with N95 masks to donate them