BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have provided the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, there are is now one confirmed case of the virus in Massachusetts and seven presumptive cases.
That's more than double of yesterday's total.
Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Friday that four of those cases are in Suffolk County, three cases are in Norfolk County, and one case is in Middlesex County.
Mass. DPH noted that, as of Wednesday morning, 719 people were subject to quarantine.
Of those, 470 people have completed their monitoring and are no longer quarantined.
The remaining 249 people are either under quarantine or undergoing monitoring.
