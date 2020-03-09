BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have provided new information on the amount of coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, there remains one confirmed case of the virus in Massachusetts.
The state said Monday that there are now 40 presumptive cases across several counties.
|COUNTY
|# CONFIRMED AND PRESUMPTIVE CASES
|Berkshire Co.
|5
|Middlesex Co.
|15
|Norfolk Co.
|10
|Suffolk Co.
|10
|Worcester Co.
|1
Of the total 41 confirmed positive or presumptive positive cases, four people were hospitalized, while the remaining 37 people did not need hospitalization.
Mass. DPH also outlined how those people were exposed to the virus:
|EXPOSURE
|# CONFIRMED AND PRESUMPTIVE CASES
|Biogen employees/contacts
|32
|Travel related
|4
|Under investigation
|5
State officials noted that the Mass. DPH results are considered presumptive positive. The specimens are then sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
