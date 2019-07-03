LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire forced people out of the Galo Rei Restaurant in Ludlow last night.
It remains closed today.
Police and fire crews responded to a fire last night in Ludlow at the Galo Rei Restaurant after people driving by noticed flames coming from the roof.
“The fire actually started in the fan part of the ventilation system, located on the roof, and spread down into the shaft into the kitchen," Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease tells us.
Fire investigators tell us that the staff was cooking inside when the fire broke out and customers were inside of the restaurant at the time, but everyone was able to get out safely.
Officials tell Western Mass News the cause of the fire was most likely from a build up of grease in the vent system, but an investigation is still ongoing.
They say there is thousands of dollars of damage to the restaurant.
Crews responded quickly enough to make sure the fire did not spread to the attached apartment building.
“The good news is the fire stopped there. The bad news here is the establishment is going to be out of business for a substantial amount of time...and, with the holiday weekend coming up, I’m sure that there’s a great amount of lost revenue that they’re going to suffer because of this," added Chief Pease.
This is bad news for customers, like Manuel Rodrigo, who says Galo Rei is his favorite.
“The food is excellent," says Rodrigo.
The owners of Galo Rei tell us that they are temporarily closed and, as of right now, they don’t know when they will be back open, but they are working to get things done as soon as possible.
