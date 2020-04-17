(WGGB/WSHM) -- In western Massachusetts, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, although slightly.
Also, the hospital bed capacity appears to be in good shape as we head into the weekend.
Baystate Health reported that they stand at less than half capacity on Friday. They said that's good news.
Day-over-day, Baystate said they have tested about 150 more people today than yesterday. The number of those testing negative now at more than 2,600.
Those testing positive are just about 750, up slightly from yesterday.
Twenty-six people remain in critical care and of those testing positive, 70 percent have either been discharged or never needed hospitalization.
At Trinity Health Of New England, which includes Mercy Medical Center, they have now tested nearly 11,000 thousand people.
More than 6,800 came back negative.
The percentage of those testing positive since yesterday remains fairly flat, at 30.8 percent.
Keep in mind that Trinity numbers also include four medical facilities that are located in Connecticut.
Mass. DPH is now providing updates on hospital beds available throughout the Bay State regularly.
The below chart shows western Mass. bed capacity as of Wednesday.
“The command center is communicating daily with hospitals and medical professionals around the Commonwealth to monitor the capacity in our hospitals. As of the end of yesterday, there are now 18,000 beds available statewide. About 10,260, about 57 percent of these beds, remain unoccupied and available for patients. These unoccupied beds include about 6,600 acute care or non-ICU beds, approximately 2,200 ICU beds, and 900 beds at our field medical hospitals,” Baker explained
With over 700 beds, Baystate said about 150 are now being used for COVID-19 patients. Capacity, again, is less than half overall.
For a check on statewide capacity numbers, CLICK HERE.
