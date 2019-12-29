CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have confirmed a young boy pulled from the Chicopee River has died.
Police are back on scene today searching for the second child.
Officials say the pair went missing yesterday after playing in the woods.
It is a sad day here as authorities are continuing to search for a second boy who went missing yesterday.
Today, police continued to search the Chicopee River in the area of Fuller Road for the second missing child.
Chicopee Fire officials say they believe the pair fell through the ice.
Yesterday, police were called around 1:00 p.m. after two children did not return home from playing in the nearby woods.
Police and K9s searched the area.
State Police helicopters and Water Rescue crews were also deployed to assist in the search.
The first child was pulled from the Chicopee River and was transported to the hospital.
Again, police confirm to us that the first child did die earlier today.
They are also asking everyone to stay clear of the area and not conduct private search parties as conditions near the river are dangerous.
Search efforts have been called off for today, but will resume Monday morning.
This situation is continuing to develop and we will keep you updated online and on the Western Mass News app.
