(Editor’s Note: Some many find details and images in this story unsettling)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Greenfield is in the midst of an urgent public health problem. City leaders told Western Mass News Friday that they’ve seen an increase in people using the Olive Street parking garage as a toilet.
The Olive Street parking garage in Greenfield, situated in the middle of downtown, has seen an increase in unsanitary traffic.
“There’s both trash and, definitely you know, exposure to public urination, public defecation, which is certainly a public health problem in terms of disease spread,” said Danielle Letourneau, chief of staff for Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.
Much of the problem seems to be concentrated in the fourth-floor stairwell of this parking garage. You can see there are remnants of human waste, but the one thing you can’t see that’s overpowering is the smell.
“Right now, the DPW is going in there on a regular basis to clean,” Letourneau explained
Letourneau told Western Mass News at the start of COVID-19, the city was proactive in providing additional public restrooms in the wake of businesses shutting down, but why the issue of public defection has grown just in recent weeks, Letourneau noted, “This was not something we necessarily expected, so that’s why we say, the mayor said, it’s a bit of a crisis right now.”
Letourneau said a group of municipal leaders are working on short-term solutions, including the possibility of doing a deep clean of the garage. In the long-term, they want to address one of the root causes: homelessness
“We have a relationship now with a couple social service agencies that provide resources to people who are unhoused,” Letourneau said.
They are trying to keep the public safe coming out of a pandemic, while also showing care to some of Greenfield’s most vulnerable people.
“We also want to have a compassionate approach to how to deal with people who are feeling the need that they have to use areas like that for relieving themselves,” Letourneau added.
