SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 60,000 lives in America.
That's much higher than all the U.S casualties from the Vietnam War.
Still - officials believe the death rate could be higher, including here in Massachusetts where work is underway to both recounts the dead and track the virus’s progression through the living.
The governor today - revealing a new effort to re-evaluate how many people have died in Massachusetts from coronavirus - the current death toll stands at 3,405.
This comes as several different models are attempting to predict how coronavirus could affect the Bay State population in the future.
"I think most people believe COVID-19 death rates are probably under-counted because it was here and it was - well it was in a lot of places - before people truly understood and appreciated what it was," said Governor Charlie Baker.
Baker announcing that state health officials are attempting to determine whether more people died of coronavirus - in the early stages of the outbreak.
"People have gone back and started to do some work to try and figure out if there are cases where people presented with what would have been deemed as COVID-19 type symptoms and possibly re-categorize them in some other way," Baker said.
Baker also said this re-categorizing effort is being completed by the coroner’s and the chief medical examiner’s offices.
This comes as models out of northeastern university predict there were numerous cases of COVID-19 spreading in Boston - before the state confirmed the first case in March.
A mass general model - predicting there could be nearly 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in the Bay State if all social distancing restrictions were lifted suddenly.
"Models look at current or past behavior or current and past events and use that to predict what’s going to happen in the future,' Baker explained.
UMass microbiologist Doctor Erika Hamilton told Western Mass News how models are used to predict different outcomes when variables are changed.
"We see this in hurricane season when the meteorologists show us the map of all the different routes that the hurricane can take. It depends on air temperature, water temperature, [and] wind patterns," Hamilton explained.
Because coronavirus is so new she told us scientists need to use information from other countries and past pandemics.
Rather than wind and temperature - the variables here are human behaviors.
"If people stay home, what does the model look like? If we lift particular restrictions, what does that look like," Hamilton noted.
But Hamilton also said even the most accurate model could also be thrown astray by human behavior - like people ignoring social distancing
"A model may say everyone’s gonna stay home until July 1 - but what if people don’t follow that," Hamilton said.
Hamilton also said scientists are learning more about the virus at a breakneck pace - she told us the predictive models must change rapidly too.
"A model made a month ago may not be as accurate as the one made today," Hamilton explained.
The governor has said in the past - that he uses models as a point of reference, but claims they cant be used as gospel.
He said the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the most critical statistic for him to look at - which currently stands at 3,856.
