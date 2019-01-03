NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a Northampton residence.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the bodies were found inside a Village Hill Road residence in Northampton.
No other information about the incident has been released.
Carey noted that "there is no concern to public safety."
The case remains under investigation by Northampton Police and state troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
