NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the governor is not recommending school systems to close at the time, more than a dozen in western Mass have decided to close their doors starting Monday.
Schools across western Mass one by one began announcing their plans to close for two weeks.
Coronavirus concerns are growing by the day and decisions from local school districts on the future of their schools are changing by the minute.
"It will be in the best interest of all of our staff the community and our students to make the closure at this time," Superintendent of Northampton Schools John Provost tells us.
Provost says that even though Gov. Baker recommends schools to stay open, he finds it in the best interest of the Northampton community to shut their doors for two weeks.
"In consultation with our school physician, we are discussing the problem of not really knowing how many people may have exposure to the virus at this time, because of the inadequacy of the testing supplies. However, in a couple weeks, we think we will be able to test patients more quickly and thoroughly, so then will be able to follow that advice," continued Provost.
Meanwhile, in Agawam, the decision to close did not come easily.
The high school was closed for cleaning Friday after a student's family member came forward with flu-like symptoms, but that test came back positive for the flu and not coronavirus.
Western Mass News sat down with Agawam officials just before noon on Friday.
Their plan at the time was up in the air.
"Whether we’re open Monday or not, we don't know right now this minute. If you ask me, I’d say yes presently, but those discussions are going to be taking place all afternoon and that may change," Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli said.
And their plans did change.
Three hours later, Agawam announced that they too will close for two weeks.
More and more schools have been announcing closures this afternoon.
Situations are changing by the minute.
