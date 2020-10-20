AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined what caused a large fire at Bondi's Island last week.
In a joint statement, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said that spontaneous combustion led to that fire in a large brush pile that included leaves, stumps, and logs.
It took five days for fire crews from several area communities to get the fire under control and fully extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
