ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cause of a deadly house fire in Orange late last week has been determined.
Local and state officials said in a joint statement that the fire at 43 West Main Street in Orange, which began in the living room, was caused by the improper disposal of smoke materials.
The fire killed one person, believed to be an adult woman who lived at the home. Her name will be released once a formal identification is made.
A man was able to escape the fire through a window before the home collapsed.
Investigators also reported Tuesday that there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
“Orange has experienced too many fatal fires in the past few years and in nearly every incident, the lack of working smoke alarms meant there was no early warning of the danger. I ask everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms before going to bed tonight," said Orange Fire Chief James Young in a statement.
Any Orange resident who needs help with getting a working smoke or carbon monoxide detector is asked to call Orange Fire at (978) 544-3145.
