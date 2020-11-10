GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have determined the cause of a house fire in Greenfield.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that the fire at 717 Bernardston Road Monday was caused by an improperly installed solar system that was used, in part, to power an illegal marijuana grow.
Because there were concerns of possible hazardous chemicals in the building, a hazmat team was called in to monitor ground air for the fire department.
In addition, a joint hazard incident response team responded to assess the home and garage for explosive or hazardous items.
"None were found," Mieth explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
