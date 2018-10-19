Officials determine that coal stove was what caused CO leak at Wales home

WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have determined that a coal stove was the reason behind a carbon monoxide leak at a home on 4 Brows Beach Rd that killed one person.
This according to the State Fire Marshall's office.
A couple was home at the time of the incident, and the husband died during the incident.
His wife was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.
The husband had been running the coal stove at the time of the incident.
His wife called 911 around 2:30 that afternoon. and reported that her and her husband were feeling sick.
As the dispatcher was advising her and her husband to get exit the house, she passed out.
Firefighters from the Wales Fire Department stated that, when they arrived on scene, they found the husband unconscious in the basement, as well as his wife and their pet in another part of the house.
Officials have determined that they had left their carbon monoxide alarm on their counter, and without any batteries in it.
Four smoke alarms were also located throughout the home.
One did not have any batteries, and, since they were over ten-years-old, the other three had expired.
Officials have determined that the husband had been working on repairing the coal stove, located in the basement of the house, while it was on and with the stove door open.
The flu pipe was also full ash, which prevented the stove from properly venting.
