SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on what's being done to crackdown on COVID-19 violations at local restaurants.
“Face coverings were not being worn. There were individuals who were sitting at the bar,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
Caulton-Harris describing recent COVID-19 violations discovered at the Mardi Gras nightclub. She said it's the only food and drink establishment on record in the city to be shut down for not following the state's coronavirus guidelines. This case resulted in a license suspension, but Caulton-Harris said most complaints are handled differently.
“What we do is send one of our team to the facility and talk to the manager and or owner. Usually, they will comply with the governor’s guidance,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Despite Governor Charlie Baker's order that restaurants close by 9:30 p.m. starting Friday to help reduce the spread of the virus, Caulton-Harris said the recent rise in cases in Springfield are not tied to restaurants.
“In the city of Springfield, we have found it is not the businesses that are fueling this surge, so the businesses are compliant. It really is more individual households where we are seeing the surge,” Caulton-Harris noted.
In Holyoke, Western Mass News has learned at least three restaurants have been singled out for COVID-19 violations.
According to the city’s board of health, Mel’s, Pizza D’Action, and Paramount Pizza all have at least one violation on file. All three refused comment when contacted.
The Holyoke board of health director did tell Western Mass News that they talk to the managers and owners of these businesses about educating them and complying with CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. Usually, they do.
