SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar is in Massachusetts today as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many states across the country.
With questions about a potential link to areas that have begun to reopen - there are new questions about how this could impact us this summer.
When the pandemic began ramping up, there were theories that coronavirus wouldn't survive as well in the heat.
Western Mass News spoke with a pharmacology professor and immunologist about whether or not those theories are proving true now that warm weather is upon us.
The heat is on across the country and in any other year, there would be no hesitation about hitting your favorite summertime destination, but in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are only just starting to venture back out into public.
Whether the warmth of summer months will provide extra protection against the virus...is a question the scientific community has tested for months.
"There have been some reports, some studies that have come out both within the laboratory as well as outside that show that perhaps sunlight could inactivate the coronavirus," said Western New England University Professor Clinton Mathias.
Mathias also said that it is common for micro-organisms, especially viruses, to become less active in the heat.
That could be good news for the fight against coronavirus, as studies on its transmission via surfaces continue.
"There has been some conflicting data coming out of the CDC and other organizations where it’s shown that perhaps the spread from these surfaces may not be as robust as we previously thought," Mathias explained.
“We have about 60 counties that are what we would call hot spots that we are very much focused on. Most of those involve fairly discernible causes such as congregate living or congregate work environment," Azar said.
Azar was in a meeting with Governor Charlie Baker on Friday and said the country isn't in the clear yet.
Since rolling back social distancing restrictions, some southern states like taxes and Florida are now seeing a spike in cases.
On Thursday, North Carolina officials reported the second-highest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began.
These are all states that are warmer than Massachusetts.
"So while it is possible sunlight can kill the virus we still need to continue with all of the safe practices that we have been until now," Mathias noted.
Mathias told us to heat or no heat, wearing a face covering and social distancing will protect you more than anything.
"It doesn’t matter whether it’s hot outside or not, they’re coughing directly on your face and you’re not social distancing, you don’t have any kind of protection, it’s highly possible that they could transmit the virus to you," Mathias explained.
Azar also stated in his remarks today that they have no conclusions about the cause of some communities with increasing cases and said it's too early to say if they're connected with the reopening.
