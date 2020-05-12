CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Memorial Day honors the lives lost while serving in the military.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, many towns and cities are changing the way they normally celebrate the holiday.
Several town officials said they won’t be having their traditional parade. Instead, they will honor the military in other ways.
The last Monday in May is when the country honors fallen military heroes.
With the holiday less than two weeks away amid the coronavirus pandemic, communities in western Mass are planning to do something new.
“We had originally planned to incorporate the dedication of the portion of the War on Terror monument to Master Sergeant Delion Figueroa, and we were actually not going to have a parade on Monday because we felt it was two very different conflicting atmospheres,” said Stephanie Shaw, director veterans services for the city of Chicopee.
Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa, a Chicopee native, was killed in Afghanistan in August last year.
Shaw said that dedication has been postponed.
For now, they will host a ceremony that will air locally on Memorial Day.
“The plaza ceremony that we would traditionally have, we are pre-recording all the elements, and we are putting together a TV program that will air on the Chicopee TV station,” she said.
The city of Holyoke is doing something similar.
They normally have a parade, but instead, they will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Over in Westfield, there will be a small ceremony at Parker Park at 11 a.m.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said they will also be televising their ceremony.
“We are going to do a virtual parade this year so we will have everyone that usually does their speech do it or record it and send it in to us, and we will put that all together,” he said. “We’ll probably use footage of old parades that we have.”
Like many other communities, Reichelt said it’s important to honor the fallen, even if everyone can’t be together.
“It’s an important day for veterans that have passed and to recognize those that have passed at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home as well,” he said. “We always want to make sure we honor our veterans. We will have it available on our social media as well as a local access channel.”
Meanwhile, looking ahead to popular events during the summer months, the Big E is still on.
On Tuesday, they announced their entertainment line-up for September.
