Buddha dog update 050521

Photo provided by Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Buddha, the dog who was a victim of animal cruelty last week in Springfield, is gaining confidence.

Springfield Police released this new photo of Buddha and noted that officials at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said she is spending lots of time with most of their staff.

When we first introduced you to Buddha, we had to film from far away because she was still so shaken, but as you can see, she now has a big smile on her face.

To remind you, the one-year-old pitbull mix was violently beat with a leash and kicked in the head.  The abuse caught on a surveillance camera.

Carlos Figueroa Jr., 47, was arrested on animal cruelty charges.  He's currently out on bail.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.