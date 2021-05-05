SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Buddha, the dog who was a victim of animal cruelty last week in Springfield, is gaining confidence.

Springfield Police released this new photo of Buddha and noted that officials at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said she is spending lots of time with most of their staff.

When we first introduced you to Buddha, we had to film from far away because she was still so shaken, but as you can see, she now has a big smile on her face.

Police arrest Springfield man on animal cruelty charge SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty …

To remind you, the one-year-old pitbull mix was violently beat with a leash and kicked in the head. The abuse caught on a surveillance camera.

Carlos Figueroa Jr., 47, was arrested on animal cruelty charges. He's currently out on bail.