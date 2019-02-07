FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning tonight from state authorities about a reported way to stop spam calls on your cell phone.
You may have seen a report recently indicating that dialing *77 on your cellular phone will block spam calls.
However, Mass. State Police and the Mass. State 911 Department are both urging those in the Bay State to not do that.
"Dialing *77 in MA generates calls into the State 911 Department's Framingham 911 center that will not translate properly through the 911 system," officials said in a tweet.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio added that *77 correlates with *SP, which was an old way for cell phone users to reach State Police. Now, people can simply dial 911.
