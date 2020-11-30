SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city leaders are warning the community about the dangers of walking in and around the now-drained Watershops Pond.

The warning comes after a man got stuck in the mud over the weekend and had to be rescued.

Since the pond has been drained, it has become a popular spot for people to walk out to, using a metal detector to look for valuables.

However, fire officials said it’s just too dangerous.

Western Mass News was there after emergency crews raced in to rescue a man stuck in the mud at Watershops Pond on Sunday in Springfield.

Authorities said he was out using a metal detector at the time.

“Everyone, please do not go out there walking in the mud. It took four-and-a-half hours to rescue the person yesterday. He was trapped in the mud to about chest level. It took 75 man-hours to free him from the mud, which was a very long and trying period,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Calvi described an extensive effort to free the trapped person.

“We had 30 sheets of plywood out there, we had six ground ladders spread out over the mud, which took time then to get back out of the mud, dig out of three feet of mud. We had two ladder trucks, two engine companies, the heavy rescue squad, two district chiefs and I was down there myself yesterday,” Calvi explained.

Watershops Pond was drained weeks ago so the city can fix the dam.

Many people have been out there searching for previously sunken historical treasures.

Calvi told Western Mass News thankfully, someone nearby saw the man get stuck.

“This is a dangerous situation out there. The more you move around in the mud, the more you're going to sink and hopefully, this is a learning lesson for everybody to be careful out there,” Calvi explained.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is also warning people to avoid the pond area, especially with Monday’s heavy rain.

“I don't know the rhyme or reason of people. Use your head. Stay away from the Watershops Pond. Stay away from Lake Massasoit. What is wrong with you people? You tied up my firefighters for four hours. Thank God they saved that individual,” Sarno added.

Authorities said the unidentified man stuck in the mud was not hurt.