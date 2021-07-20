SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that a Department of Youth Services staff member who was assaulted late last month has died.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's Office, said that Springfield Police responded to a call from the DYS facility on Tinkham Road on Wednesday, June 30 for a report of a staff member that had been assaulted by a juvenile resident.

Medical staff on-scene provided first aid when they discovered the victim after the assault and a 911 call was made. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

"The victim, who tragically passed away several weeks later, has been identified as Mr. James Hillman, 60, of Springfield," Leydon added.

Authorities said that the 16-year-old male suspect is in the custody of the Department of Youth Services at a secure facility. His identity is being withheld because of laws related to identifying juveniles and while charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the office's murder and juvenile units.