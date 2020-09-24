CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one Chicopee neighborhood have been evacuated while crews work to dispose of a material.
Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said that shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an excavator fire on Summer Street. Crews responded and were able to put that fire out.
During an investigation, Collins-Kalbaugh noted that officials found what is believed to "energetic material" that had been improperly disposed of.
Crews now need to dispose of the material.
Collins-Kalbaugh said that out of an abundance of caution and under the direction of the bomb squad, a controlled burn will take place to dispose of the material.
As a result, some residents in the area have to be temporarily evacuated.
Several streets in the area are also closed, including High, Walnut, Pine, and Summer.
Collins-Kalbaugh noted that there are no other public dangers.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
