SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The primary election is well underway in the Bay State as officials said this could be the biggest voter turnout for a primary.
Residents across Massachusetts showed up to vote in the primary election on Tuesday.
That’s on top of the more than 850,000 people who either voted early or sent their ballots in by mail.
Each and every vote won’t be counted until the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.
“My understanding is they're going to take the ballots that people, like me, mailed in and they're just going to put them into the machines and they're going to be counted just like they would be counted if you showed up and did it in your polling place,” explained Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker spoke out Tuesday and told Western Mass News that getting the final results for the primary races will depend on how quickly each polling location can count them.
“I think the expectation is there will be some differences with how locals do this, so it may be that, in some cases, we don't have total results until a little later,” Baker added.
Western Mass News reached out to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office. They said if there is a large influx of mail-in ballots or votes are dropped off on Tuesday, it could cause a delay in the results.
Voters we spoke with said they wanted to make sure they voted in person.
“A lot of people say your vote doesn’t count but I, at least, think if…most countries you can’t vote. Most countries don’t have the freedom to vote, so I decided to use my right as an American citizen to come out and vote,” said voter Steven Rodriguez.
There’s a reminder from state officials. The votes counted Tuesday night are the unofficial results.
Local elections officials have four days to certify their results and send them to the state for a final count.
“I want to make sure my vote gets in and it gets documented and that’s why I waited,” said voter Leann Paulding.
If you voted by mail, you can always check to make sure your vote was counted. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
