SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The delta variant of COVID-19 spreading in the country has prompted more mask guidance from the CDC and the health agency has found it to be as contagious as chicken pox. It comes as Springfield officials held a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the levels of the virus within the city.

In March of this year, we were reporting the different variants of COVID-19 in the United States and now, the only variant you hear about is delta. That’s because immunologists said it is more communicable than any of the previous mutations and local officials are nervous.

“People who have the delta variant, even vaccinated people, can have about 1,000 times the viral load compared to, you know, the original COVID virus,” said Clinton Mathias, immunologist at Western New England University.

Springfield officials to announce decision on COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is set to announce their decision on COVID-19 restrictions in light of rising cases.

Mathias said that of all the variants of COVID-19, including the newly discovered lambda, the delta mutation is the most concerning, despite what you may have read.

“I know there's articles out there saying that we could see these waves where two weeks later, you might see like a decline in the number of cases and then it might go up again, but it all depends on how many people have immunity to that particular variant,” Mathias added.

Immunity comes from either getting the virus or getting vaccinated. Springfield officials held a meeting Monday to finalize decisions about COVID-19 restrictions, in a city with a lower vaccination rate compared to the state. Those decisions will be announced Tuesday morning.

“We will be giving updates pertaining to the city schools,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno told Western Mass News that unvaccinated people in Springfield are getting the virus and he is not afraid to implement more restrictions to keep people safe.

“I’m hoping things don’t go in the other way, but if we have to have stronger actions, we will,” Sarno explained.