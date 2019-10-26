SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos announced a $50,000 grant to fund a study for a dog park in Springfield.
It's not every day you see dogs at a city press conference, but today, four-legged friends joined residents at the Thomas J. O'Connor Adoption Center for the announcement of a dog park proposal initiated by members of the city council's Dog Park Committee.
"There's so much enjoyment we all get out of our companions, our doggie companions, and to have something really formal, well managed, well lit, and well maintained will be a value to the city," one advocate tells us.
City officials announced a $50,000 grant for research Saturday.
The feasibility study will help to determine if a dog park in the city of Springfield is the way to go and where it could be built.
The city council thinks the dog park would be a great addition to the community.
"I think it's an exciting project for Springfield. It's one that's going to enhance the quality of life not only for everyone else, but for the four-legged children," Dog Park Committee member Victor Davila explained.
City Councilor Marcus Williams says the need for a dog park in Springfield is overdue.
"We see dog parks in neighboring municipalities and it would be great for Springfield to have one as well. We also see this as a grand opportunity to leverage dollars in a sense that a dog park is actually feasible for the city of Springfield. It allows us to get funding through other mechanisms," said Councilor Williams.
Councilor Williams tells Western Mass News additional funding for the park can be raised from private foundations or people who would be interested in donating.
For pups in Springfield, including Rocky and Romayo, the committee says the park will not only give them a place to run and play, but help their owner's health as well.
"It's going to help the mental health of course and the physical health. It's going to give them the opportunity to some activities, to go out, and to walk with the dogs, and it's just a win-win for everybody. From physical to emotional health, again, not only for the owner and the human, but as well to the animal," added one advocate.
Councilor Williams says the study would take about a year to complete, which includes a working design of the park and construction could take up to one to two years.
