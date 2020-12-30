SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments in the hockey world, New England governors have officially extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey competition for both public and private schools, expected to be in place until at least the end of January.
Another set-back comes to many hockey teams in New England as Governor Charlie Baker and other governing officials announced on Wednesday, all interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools extended through at least January 31.
"It's pretty much the status quo, I mean, we've been living with that now for a substantial period, and I think the leagues are starting to adjust to that," said coach for Springfield Rifles Hockey Peter Siciliano.
The plan was to resume an interstate youth hockey competition on December 31, New Year's Eve. But as more coronavirus cases spike across the nation, the goal to compete on the ice against out-of-state teams is, once again, going to have to wait.
"It's disappointing that those teams can't join back in the league and play games," he added. "However, we understand the situation for what it is. It's a very complex situation with pandemic."
The states affected by this extension include:
- Connecticut
- Maine
- New Jersey
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Massachusetts
Siciliano said though it's not the news they want to hear, they understand the circumstances and have to roll with the punches.
"We're doing the best we can to curve this. As to whether interstate travel affects it, I think what happens is, each state has to curve this the best they can, and I think they believe, and we have to follow what they believe, that this is the best way to do that," he noted.
As for the players, Siciliano told us they're just thankful to get out there and compete locally.
"We're just happy to be out there and playing against even local teams. To give the kids the chance to play," he said.
Siciliano added that although safety is a top priority, he hopes these young players will be able to get on the ice competing out-of-state as soon as possible, benefiting their experience as athletes.
