SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today Springfield community members discovered the Beauregard and Schiavina Fallen Officer Memorial vandalized, and now local officials are calling the incident disgraceful.
The memorial on North Branch Parkway honors two police officers who passed away in 1985. A Springfield City Councilor told Western Mass News whoever vandalized the memorial does not represent what the City of Springfield stands for.
"It is disgraceful and unacceptable," said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
On Sunday, Springfield residents discovered, what is believed to be, two anti-police acronyms referencing profanity on the Beauregard and Schiavina Fallen Officer Memorial.
"What they spray-painted on the memorial, there’s no question what that stands for," Ramos noted.
In 1985, the two Springfield officers were killed in the line-of-duty while making a routine traffic stop the driver shot both officers and then himself.
"Whoever it was that vandalized that memorial, they were acting alone, they are not representing any constituency and organization, they are vandals," he said.
The defacing of the memorial comes as nationwide rallies continue for the Black Lives Matter Movement, as protesters call to defund the police.
Ramos told Western Mass News the city won't stand for this kind of vandalism.
"That’s not something that any organization that is working towards making positive changes would encourage or condone," he said.
Ramos also said when he went to see the graffiti he ran into a community member, who was taking it upon himself to clean the memorial. He told us he thinks the man represents the heart of the City of Springfield.
"His efforts are greatly appreciated," he said. "He doesn’t want to be recognized in any way. He just did it out of the kindness of his heart, and he felt it was the right thing to do."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News, saying quote:
“Absolutely terrible. This park stands in honor of two of our brave and dedicated police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The monument there also honors all of our fallen Springfield police officers who were killed in the line of duty. This unfortunate incident is not unlike the vandalism that occurred at our Italian-American War Veteran’s Monument in the South End and our Black Vietnam Veteran Memorial Monument in our Mason Square. Once again, I denounce these actions and have ordered the appropriate city personnel to clean and restore the monuments.”
Springfield park officials will finish cleaning the memorial on Monday.
