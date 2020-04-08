SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With so much focus centered on COVID-19, there is still another virus floating around. Some are calling it the "forgotten flu."
According to the CDC, this year's flu season is still going strong. The good news here in western Mass is that it appears to be on the decline.
Nationwide, flu season is still here, but Mercy Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Roose said something different for western Mass.
“We have definitely seen less cases of influenza in the last couple of weeks. In fact, I think its actually been several days or even a week since we saw our last positive case,” he said.
Roose said that's encouraging news, especially when considered nationally.
The CDC reports so far this season that there have been over 45 million flu illnesses and as many as 46,000 deaths of which more than 144 were pediatric.
Roose told Western Mass News that COVID-19 is the headline, but if someone shows up with flu like symptoms, health official’s won’t rule out the virus.
“At this point, if someone is presenting with those types of symptoms at the hospital, we're treating them as someone we're investigating to rule out the novel coronavirus,” he said.
Because symptoms are similar and include a high fever, the patient can be tested for both.
“There are tests that can be done to investigate for both, and they can be done simultaneously. So we can test for influenza, we can test for other respiratory viruses and we can test for [COVID-19],” he said.
More encouraging news, the DPH reported the number of positive flu tests went down 24% last week compared to the week before.
As for the flu vaccine, the CDC said it's been about 45% effective.
