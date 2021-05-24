SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has closed the Danny Croteau murder case.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Gulluni said that former priest Richard Lavigne is responsible.
Since Croteau's remains were discovered 49 years ago - on April 15, 1972 - Mass. State Police, the D.A.'s office, and the Chicopee Police Department have been working to track down his killer.
Gulluni said that on Friday, he authorized troopers assigned to his office to present the findings of their investigation to a magistrate so they could obtain a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant against Lavigne for Croteau's murder.
Lavigne died that day in a Greenfield hospital facility.
“Danny’s parents, Carl and Bernice, told reporters that they just wanted answers. Based on the accumulation of historical evidence, the evidence gained in the last year, and the admissions of Richard Lavigne, I believe we now have those answers. While they didn’t come in time for Danny’s parents to hear them, I hope that the answers provided today are helpful to Danny’s remaining family who have suffered for so long," Gulluni explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
