FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report that Gillette Stadium will remain closed to Patriots fans through September.
First, no preseason games for the Patriots and now no fans allowed here at Gillette Stadium at the start of the season, including the Patriots home opener on the 13th against the Miami Dolphins.
The Patriots, along with many other NFL teams, have been facing a lot of challenges during this coronavirus pandemic. With week four of training camp underway, the Patriots have been practicing in this new phase, with full pads and making contact for the third day here at Gillette Stadium.
But these players aren’t the only ones affected by this news, some local fans told Western Mass News, though not surprised, this is frustrating for them as well.
“I’m not surprised. I had a feeling they were going to do that...One of my best friends is like a die-hard Boston fan. He’s going to be devastated. He was supposed to go to a Bruins game this year, Red Sox game, none of them. Can’t go to any," said Patriots' fan Gabrielle Bloomingburg.
Gillette Stadium officials said they are working with health experts to try and allow fans back as early as October. They say the size of Gillette Stadium is a major plus down the road. The larger capacity allows them to get fans back in the seats in the safest way amid the pandemic.
