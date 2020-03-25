HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Hadley report that a resident has contracted coronavirus.
Hadley's Board of Health report they are awaiting additional confirmation from Mass. DPH on the case.
"Those who have been in close contact with the resident have been identified and have been contacted properly in accordance with professional practice," the town explained in a statement.
Officials noted that there have been delays in gathering information from the CDC and Mass. DPH. They explained that they are continually working to improve that information flow in an effort to take effective and timely action.
The town is asking residents, due to the identified delay in results, if you are awaiting COVID-19 test results and are staying at home, are self-isolating due to symptoms, or have other coronavirus related information to call the Board of Health at (413) 727-6067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.