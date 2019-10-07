BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced the state's first death from a vaping-related lung disease.
Mass. DPH said that they have reported that death, a Hampshire County woman in her 60s, to the CDC.
The woman was among 121 suspected cases that have been reported to the DPH since September 11 when mandatory reporting by clinicians of any unexplained vaping-associated lung injury began.
Of the 121 suspected reports, nine have been confirmed and 10 are probable for meeting the CDC's definition of vaping-related lung injury.
At least 39 reports are for patients who have been ruled out as having vaping-associated lung injury.
"The number of confirmed and probable cases of vaping-associated lung injury we’re seeing continues to escalate and today I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of a patient who had this illness. We are investigating these cases as quickly as possible and working with our federal partners to better understand this outbreak," said Mass. public health commissioner Monica Bharel, MD., MPH in a statement.
On September 24, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products in the state, including all vaping devices and products.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.