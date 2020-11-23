SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers as local hospitals prepare to receive one of the now three COVID-19 vaccines that are racing for approval.
Hospital officials are hoping to see the first wave of people vaccinated in western Massachusetts by January.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keraock said he doesn’t know which manufacturer’s vaccine his hospital will get when the time comes. He said they'll likely only get one at least at first in order to vaccinate healthcare workers and vulnerable populations.
“There’s currently 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 15 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Keroack noted.
Keroack said excitement surrounding those millions and millions of doses needs to be adjusted for how the vaccines are administered
“It’s a two-dose vaccine, so figure maybe close to 20 million individuals will be able to be vaccinated by early January,” Keroack explained.
State officials believe roughly 20,000 to 60,000 doses will be made available in the Commonwealth during the first wave of vaccine rollout for healthcare workers and vulnerable populations.
Now, AstraZeneca joins Moderna and Pfizer in the running of vaccine candidates vying to put an end to COVID-19.
UMass Amherst microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton told Western Mass News having several different options is good for the future.
“We do not know how well these will work in the long term – five or ten years from now - so one of these may work better than the other,” Hamilton said.
In the short term, Keroack said based on the state’s rollout plan, it is likely his hospital will only get the vaccine from one manufacturer and even that requires careful planning.
“You don’t want to give somebody two different lots of the same vaccine so you’ll need to have ways to store the vials that have been used for individuals for shot one before they come for shot two,” Keroack explained.
Because all the current candidates are two dose vaccines, Hamilton reiterated that making the two trips is critical.
“…And that is going to be tough because you do need both shots in order for the vaccine to work properly and if you don't get it, the vaccine won't work nearly as well,” Hamilton noted.
As for how the vaccine will be given out, either in a drive-thru format or walk-in, Baystate health officials said they are still developing plans.
