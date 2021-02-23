BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials say they hope to have all elementary students back in the classroom five days a week by April.
Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley made that announcement during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Riley said he plans to return within a week or two to ask for the authority to remove remote and hybrid learning as an option for school districts.
"We are starting to see case rates come down again. About half of our schools have pool testing available for students and staff. The vaccine rollout is in process, warmer weather is on the horizon. We continue to see in-person instruction being delivered safely across the Commonwealth and many districts are starting to bring back students as the numbers continue to improve. This is especially true in the elementary school level and it continues to be vital that we get as many students back in-person as possible, preferably before the end of the year," Riley explained.
His plan is also contingent on state COVID-19 metrics and there would be a waiver process for districts that need to take a more phased approach.
The commissioner added that the plan to return middle and high school students to the classroom will be worked out later in the year.
Gov. Baker and state officials are scheduled to provide an update on education and the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 2 p.m. You can watch that briefing live on the networks of Western Mass News and on our free streaming app.
