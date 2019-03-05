SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the identity of a body found near the cave trails of Mount Toby over the weekend.
Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos said that police, along with members of the town's fire department, were called responded to the area of Mount Toby around 12:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of "a possibly deceased male party near the cave trails."
Crews investigated and did locate a man's body near the trails.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said Tuesday that the body has been identified as 63-year-old Mark Klempner of Greenfield
The case remains under investigation by the Sunderland Police Department and the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
