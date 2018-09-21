Officials have identified the body of a swimmer that was found Thursday in the Mill River.
Northampton Police said that the body of 24-year-old Lucylynn Graves, who was a resident of Northampton, was recovered Thursday after hours of searching along the river.
Tuesday evening, officers responded near Pine Street for a report of a woman's unattended personal belongings that were found by the water.
Her friends told police that she liked to swim at the Mill River.
State and local crews searched the river for Graves and around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, her body was found by members of the State Police in the Mill River, in the area of Bottoms Road.
"We send our condolences to her family, friends, and associates," police said in a statement.
Smith College officials said that Graves graduated from the college in 2015 and graduated from the Smith School of Social Work in 2018.
"As all of us who knew Lucy can attest, she was a smart, capable, and gentle person. She was an excellent clinician. This is an enormous loss for her family, our community, and for the field of social work," Dean Marianne Yoshioka said in a statement.
The college is offering support services for students.
