NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the identity of the body found last week outside an Elks Lodge in Florence.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 37-year-old Jonathan Mitchell of Florence was found dead Thursday in the parking lot of the Elks Lodge on Spring Street in Florence.
Mitchell's death is being investigated as an unattended death by Northampton Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
The cause of death will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
